ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of shooting at a home with kids inside was arrested by Roswell Police Department (RPD). He was taken into custody Saturday night.

Justino Martinez was arrested around 8 p.m. in west Roswell. Authorities alleged he ran from them before being tased, allowing his arrest. He had a warrant out for his arrest for multiple charges.

Martinez is accused of shooting at a home on East 5th street last week. Police said three kids under the age of 8 were inside at the time.

Numerous bullet holes were found in the house, but no one was injured. Martinez is now facing a long list of charges for the drive-by shooting alongside a new charge for running from police. He is also being investigated for other drive-by shootings.