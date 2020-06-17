Man arrested for shooting at Oñate statue protest facing new charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who shot another at a protest in Old Town Monday is facing more charges. The Deputy District Attorney for the Second Judicial District of New Mexico filed another aggravated battery charge and two battery charges against 31-year-old Steven Baca on Wednesday, June 17.

Baca is now facing three charges of battery: one of aggravated battery that would likely result in death or great bodily harm to the male shooting victim and towards Jane Doe 1, one count of battery to an individual identified as Jane Doe 2, and another count of battery towards Jane Doe 3. Additionally, Baca is facing a charge of unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon. Baca is expected to face a judge on Wednesday morning.

