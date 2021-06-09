Man arrested for shooting at homes, threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a man for shooting at homes striking two cars in southeast Albuquerque Tuesday. APD says officers responded to a call about a man shooting at homes from his vehicle on the 1500 block of Cornell Drive SE. APD says a man, identified as Simon Thais, was harassing and threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend, Sierra Woods.

APD says Simon was also sending pictures of his guns to Sierra’s father after the shooting, threatening him and the rest of his family. APD then issued an emergency restraining order. APD says according to the neighbor’s surveillance video, it was determined that Simon was in the neighborhood at the time of the shooting and was driving a black Chevrolet trailblazer.

APD found Simon at his home and took him into custody. APD seized one shotgun, one AR-15, three handguns, approximately 300 rounds of ammunition, and nine casings from inside Simon’s vehicle.

APD says Simon was booked into the Prisoner Transport Unit on three counts of shooting from a motor vehicle, one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling, two counts of felony criminal damage to property, and one count of negligent use of a deadly weapon. APD says no one was injured during the shooting.