ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is accused of firing shots at a painting crew working at his apartment complex. It happened Thursday night at the Mesa Verde Apartments on Eubank near Montgomery.

Albuquerque police say a resident, Brandon Tucker, was having an ongoing dispute with the painters, opened fire toward them, then took off in his car. The gunfire hit the apartment building walls, but no one was hurt.

Police later caught up with Tucker at a nearby Lowe’s.