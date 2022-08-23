VELARDE, N.M. (KRQE) — An argument led to a man with a felonious background being arrested, officials said. New Mexico State Police (NMSP) said they started investigating a shooting around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to the NMSP, a report came in for a man who had been shot at 176 County Road 52 in Velarde. Police said the victim was 23 years old. After the initial response to the scene, the NMSP Investigations Bureau was called to look into the incident.

Officials alleged a man named Adel Jesus Valdez was in a verbal argument with the victim. During the argument, they said Valdez shot the 23-year-old and fled. The victim was taken to an Albuquerque hospital and treated for injuries.

Police said Valdez turned himself into NMSP at an office in Espanola. He was taken to Rio Arriba County Detention Center after being charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a release from police, Valdez has a felony criminal history which includes aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, homicide by vehicle, forgery, and possession of the controlled substance. NMSP Investigations Bureau is still investigating the shooting.