Man arrested for running from police to be held in jail

Crime

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of evading police in a stolen car will remain behind bars for now.

Police say they tried to pull over Victor Daney near Louisiana and Zuni after the license plate on his car came up stolen. The complaint says Daney fled at a high rate of speed, blowing through multiple stop signs and red lights.

Daney eventually crashed his car near Carlisle and Constitution, where he proceeded to flee on foot. When Police caught up with him, they found him in possession of a stolen handgun as well.

This weekend, he faced a judge. “So I will find that there’s probable cause to transfer this to District Court. The state has filed a motion to detain Mr. Daney, so he will be detained until the hearing is held,” said Judge Brittany Maldanado Malott.

Daney faces multiple felonies for fleeing in a stolen car and possession of a stolen firearm when he appears in District Court.

