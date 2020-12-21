Albuquerque man arrested for false 911 calls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for reportedly calling 911 too many times and making false claims. According to a criminal complaint, deputies were dispatched to a home near 4th Street and Chavez on Saturday night after receiving a call from Dominic Sanchez that he was being attacked.

BCSO says he was verbally abusive to dispatch over the phone and when deputies arrived, he refused to leave his house – eventually coming out to shout at deputies. They asked Sanchez if he needed medical attention, at which point he called 911 again, requesting the Albuquerque Police Department respond to the scene. Deputies arrested Sanchez and booked him for false 911 calls.

