ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlos Proffit was arrested Thursday for pulling a gun on people dumping trash in the desert. Proffit is accused of holding two men at gunpoint, who he said were trying to ditch an old boat near his home. The men said Proffit blocked them and pointed an assault rifle at them before slashing the tires of their boat trailer.

Proffit was arrested 20 years ago for holding people hostage after he caught them dumping trash on the mesa. He was also arrested in 2018 for holding a family hostage, including three young children, after claiming they shot and killed a Red Tail Hawk near his property. In this latest case, the District Attorney’s office has filed a motion to keep Proffit in jail until trial.

Proffit is facing aggravated assault charges, false imprisonment, and criminal property damage. On Friday, Proffit had his first appearance in court. The district attorney’s office did file for pretrial detention, citing that Proffit is “an obvious danger to society.” No date has been set for the pretrial hearing.