ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Curtis Taylor III, 24, was arrested Friday night in connection to a May 8 shooting at an east Central smoke shop. Raymond Sedillo was shot that night in the parking lot of the In and Out Market at 7817 Central Ave NE and died from his wounds on May 21.

Homicide detectives with APD say Taylor and others believed to be gang members got into a verbal confrontation with Sedillo and another man in the parking lot. Sedillo and a friend of his were inside a car and Taylor and the others were standing in the lot with guns.

Officials say Sedillo pulled out a gun and, as he placed it on his lap, at least three of the men – Taylor included – begin to shoot at the car. Sedillo and the passenger in the car were hit several times.

Sedillo drove the car out of the parking lot and Taylor and his friends followed in an SUV. Sedillo crashed his car a short distance from the store. Witnesses who spoke with law enforcement say they heard several more gunshots after that.