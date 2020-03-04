Live Now
Man arrested for kidnapping woman, injecting her with drugs in Española

Crime

by: KRQE Media

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – An Española man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman and pumping her full of drugs and throwing her off a bridge.

Police say 44-year-old Brenton Rael and a female kidnapped the victim at gunpoint on Saturday, beat her, taped her eyes shut, undressed her and doused her in bleach. The suspects then injected her with heroin and pushed her off a bridge into the river.

The woman was able to float down the river, make it to the riverbank and get help.

Police are not saying how they identified Rael as the suspect and have sealed all court documents. Rael does have a long history of drugs.

Police at this time are still searching for the female suspect.

