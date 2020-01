ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man was arrested after police say he held his estranged wife captive.

Last Wednesday, the woman claims 38-year-old Lorenzo Sanchez forced himself inside her camper trailer in Roswell. She says he threatened to kill her with a knife and a blow torch if she ever tried to leave.

Sanchez eventually let her out to cook dinner for her grandmother and that’s when the family called 911. Sanchez was later arrested.