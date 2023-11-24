CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A 43-year-old man was arrested for hitting and killing a bicyclist in Curry County on Thursday, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 7:48 p.m., Curry County Deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist on Curry Road K between Curry Road 7 and 8. Deputies found Dawn Renee Dozier, 57, of Clovis, dead at the scene.

Deputies arrested Fernando Chavez-Molina of Clovis. He is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving great bodily injury or death, a third-degree felony. He is being held without bond at the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

More arrests and/or charges are expected, the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.