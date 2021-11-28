Man arrested for harassing Black Friday shoppers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested for what he did at an Albuquerque mall on Black Friday. Police say they were flagged down by Coronado Mall security guards on Friday to help a man who was reportedly drunk and yelling at other shoppers just outside the mall doors.

Officers claim Gary Martinez was seen drinking in the parking lot, yelling racial slurs at shoppers, and pointing his finger in an officer’s face. Martinez was arrested for assault on a peace officer and drinking in public.