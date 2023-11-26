ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle into a Maverick Gas Station and leading police on a high-speed chase in the South Valley.

Yadir Solorzano reportedly crashed a Jeep into a gas station on Rio Bravo just before 8 a.m.

A criminal complaint claimed he took off and hit a marked patrol vehicle and another car before speeding away.

Police said he hit speeds of 90 miles per hour while driving in the wrong lanes of Rio Bravo and Coors.

Eventually, Solorzano was arrested after crashing into a private property off Don Felipe, where police found fentanyl on him. He’s facing a long list of charges including aggravated fleeing.