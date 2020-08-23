Man arrested for driving car into Walmart, attempting to burn it down

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – An Elephant Butte man is now in custody after driving his car through the front of the Walmart Supercenter in Truth or Consequences early Sunday morning. Police responded a little before 1 a.m. Sunday morning to the Walmart on H.R. Ashbaugh Dr. to find the suspect, 35-year-old Devon Schinagel, inside the store.

After Schinagel was put under arrest, police learned that he was planning on burning down the store and had poured lighter fluid around the store. Schinagel is facing several felony charges including aggravated burglary, attempt to commit arson, and criminal damage to property over $1,000.

He is currently being held at the Luna County Detention Center. The store was closed at the time of the crash and no one was injured.