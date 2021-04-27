Man arrested for deadly January drug deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says detectives have arrested a suspect in the murder of Johanna Montoya. Jashaun Quinones, 20, has been charged with an open count of murder, armed robbery and tampering with evidence.

Police say Montoya was shot in the head and pushed out a moving vehicle on Rice Avenue N.W. on Jan. 17, 2021. During the course of the investigation, APD homicide detectives determined that Quinones set up a drug transaction with Montoya. They also determined the 20-year-old had planned to rob Montoya.

At some point, while he was in his vehicle, APD says Quinones allegedly shot Montoya at close range in the back of the head. The 20-year-old was booked into the Metro Detention Center.