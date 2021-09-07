Man arrested for burglary has long criminal history

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of stealing electric circuit breakers from Albuquerque homes has a long criminal history. Bernalillo County deputies say they found Morgan Fuller with two circuit breakers in his hands, both stolen from homes near Coors and Montano.

Morgan was arrested on burglar charges but deputies later found out he has been arrested 27 times that includes six times since June of this year. He was most recently released after being accused of stealing a car. Some of those cases are out of Washington state and Nevada.