ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fidel Aragon has been arrested by police and accused of breaking into Rudy’s BBQ in May. Police say they were called to the restaurant after a food delivery driver reported a broken window.

When they arrived, they say they found Aragon, who told them he was security for Rudy’s and they were in his “checkpoint.” He then admitted to breaking in, telling officers he was thirsty.

Police say Aragon then became aggressive, threatening officers. When he was arrested, officers found meth in his bag. Aragon failed to show up for this court date in that case and a warrant was issued.

Aragon is now behind bars. Police caught up with him Friday in a trailer they say he had broken into the owner of that trailer found him asleep on the couch. He is now facing breaking and entering charges.