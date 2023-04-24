ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Sunday night, Apr. 23, a silent alarm was tripped at Governor Bent Elementary School in northeast Albuquerque. When Albuquerque Public School‘s Police arrived, they found a man in a bathroom who was armed with a screwdriver. That man is now facing charges.

According to a criminal complaint, when officers tried to detain the man, he tried to stab them with the screwdriver. One officer used pepper spray, and the man was taken into custody.

Police say that the man smashed a bathroom mirror on the ground and pulled toilet roll dispensers off their hinges prior to authorities’ arrival. According to police, the man gave officers an ID that had been reported as stolen. The man has yet to be identified by police.