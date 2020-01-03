Man arrested for assaulting officer: “You’re not taking my meth”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What started as an arrest for a petty misdemeanor, escalated into much more for an Albuquerque man.

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, police observed 45-year-old Eric Martinez running in and out of traffic along the 6200 block of Edith NE. As an officer got closer to Martinez, they noticed he was carrying a metal pipe. Martinez ignored initial orders to stop and continued to walk toward what was believed to be his residence.

The complaint states that when police continued to pursue Martinez, he began swinging the pipe and saying, “get the f*** off my property.” Once Martinez got to his home, he crouched behind it and grabbed a rock, which he then began banging against the side of the house.

That’s when, according to the criminal complaint, the officer gave Martinez one last order to drop the pipe or else he would be tased. Martinez then allegedly lunged at the officer, was tased, and fell to the ground.

Once Martinez was in custody and identified, he stated to the officer, “you’re not taking my meth.” Police then searched Martinez and a medicine bottle containing a small amount of meth was found.

Along with his possession of a controlled substance charge, Martinez was also charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and not crossing a roadway in a crosswalk. He has no prior criminal history.