ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department arrested a man on Friday. They said he shoplifted multiple times.

According to a criminal complaint, Morgan Fuller got into a fight with officers after they responded to the Target on Coors for shoplifting.

Police found items from Target as well as a backpack from Marshalls along with meth.

He was charged with shoplifting over $500 since police believe he is a repeat shoplifter, along with battery on a peace officer, evading police, and drug charges.