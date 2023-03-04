ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department (APD) arrested a man on drug trafficking charges. He’s accused of leading them on a chase through northwest Albuquerque.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer caught Colt Dalton speeding through a red light near Menaul and second street around 8:30 Friday night.

The officer tried to pull him over and Dalton allegedly took off, speeding through a second red light at 6th Street.

Police said Dalton crashed his SUV around 12th Street, and when the officer pulled up, he took off running. Dalton was caught a short time later.

Inside his vehicle, they claimed they found two bottles. One contained blue pills, and the other had crystal shards.

Dalton is facing a long list of charges including trafficking, aggravated fleeing, and leaving the scene of an accident.