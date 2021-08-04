Man arrested following Silver City officer-involved shooting

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Silver City on August 1. According to a news release, around 7:47 p.m. a Silver City Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a black GMC suburban.

As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver identified as 36-year-old Ruben De La O, pointed a firearm at the officer and fired at least one time at him. The release states as the officer retreated for cover, De La O fled the scene in his vehicle.

Another SCPD officer observed the vehicle traveling south on New Mexico Highway 90 headed towards Lordsburg. The officer then attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle again fled and a pursuit was initiated.

During the pursuit, De La O fired multiple times at officers. At some point, a SCPD officer fired his department-issued rifle at De La O. NMSP say the pursuit came to an end New Mexico Highway 90 around mile marker 3 near Lordsburg.

The 36-year-old was taken into custody without further incident. NMSP say De La O was not struck by gunfire, however, the initial officer was injured on his left hand. De La O was booked into the Grant County Adult Detention Center on a probation and parole warrant. He will also be facing additional criminal charges.

Currently, NMSP officers are working to determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. No other information has been released about the incident.