Man arrested following NE Albuquerque SWAT standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is in custody following a SWAT standoff in northeast Albuquerque Saturday night. Police say 20-year-old Kristopher Darling strangled his girlfriend twice and when officers arrived at the home on Maxine near Juan Tabo, they say he barricaded himself inside.
During an interview with the girlfriend, police say she was holding the two-year-old son she shares with Darling at the time she was strangled. The Albuquerque Police Department booked Darling into custody early Sunday morning. He is now at the Metropolitan Detention Center facing charges of child abuse and aggravated battery against a household member.