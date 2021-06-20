Man arrested following NE Albuquerque SWAT standoff

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was another record-breaker across northwest New Mexico this Father's Day as Farmington hit 100 degrees while Albuquerque hit 99. High heat will continue for the most part this week with some limited breaks. We've also seen some scattered rain showers across the southern part of the state. These will continue making their way across the south through tonight. We'll keep the sky conditions partly cloudy with very warm temperatures overnight. But some changes are on the way. A backdoor cold front is on the way for northeastern New Mexico.

We'll see some higher wind gusts across the metro with canyon winds moving to gust 35-45 mph Monday afternoon. The temps will crash a good 25 degrees near Las Vegas with highs only in the 70s east of the Sandias. The cooldown will be limited, by Tuesday the heat will return statewide with more upper 90s in the metro. But longer-term, the record temps break down as our ridge of high pressure moves east of our region next weekend.