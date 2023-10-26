SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection to a carjacking and law enforcement pursuit in Santa Fe on Wednesday night, according to the Santa Fe Police Department.

Officers responded to Calle Atajo and Rufina Street around 4:58 p.m. for the incident. The victim told officers that two men approached his truck while at the stoplight, pointed a gun at him, and demanded that he get out of the vehicle. The victim was not physically harmed, according to police, but the suspects left in his truck.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the truck and chased it. Police said the vehicle fled on Agua Fria Road and later crashed into a nearby youth shelter. The driver and passenger fled on foot, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle, Isaac Barela of Santa Fe, was caught and placed under arrest, police said. Barela is charged with robbery, aggravated fleeing, receiving transferring stolen motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, and resisting and evading.

There were no injuries in the crash. Law enforcement is still searching for the second suspect who fled. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Fe Police Department at 505-428-3710.