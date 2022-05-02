ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New lapel video has been released of a man reportedly involved in a single-car crash on Central. Witnesses say he was running away from the scene with a bottle of vodka.

Police caught up with Jonathan Lovato back in January on the Lead Bridge after reports he got into a crash and left his car on the median. Investigators say Lovato then walks from Central and Broadway to the bridge, then tries to run away from officers trying to question him.

When officers catch up with Lovato again, they try to explain why he is being stopped. “We are investigating a possible drunk driving incident, okay; that is what we were here for,” says an Albuquerque police officer.

Lovato was taken to jail and charged with DWI, and released pending trial on these charges. No date has been set for the trial.