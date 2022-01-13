Man arrested after vandalizing police car in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released police body camera video shows a man’s arrest after he allegedly used a bat to break the windows of an Albuquerque police car. Jose Sanchez, 25, is facing multiple charges for the incident that unfolded near Zuni and Louisiana in September 2021.

According to a criminal complaint, around 4 p.m. on September 12, an APD officer responding to an unrelated, nearby call was returning to her patrol car near the corner of Bell and Alcazar Street when she heard someone scream and the sound of glass breaking. As the officer got closer to her patrol car, the complaint states the officer realized a man was using a baseball bat to break the car windows.

APD says the officer then told the suspect, Sanchez, to back away from the car. As the officer approached Sanchez, he allegedly took a couple of steps toward the officer, raising the bat as if he was going to strike the officer.

However, the complaint states Sanchez threw the bat to the ground and ran away. Police body camera video shows officers chasing Sanchez, catching up with him along Bell Street. During the chase, one of the responding APD officers claimed to have heard a shotgun being racked. Nearby, an apartment door was wide open, leading officers to believe someone was inside the apartment.

Video shows officers remained behind a car for cover as they tried to determine if anyone was inside the apartment. During that time, Sanchez remained free. According to a criminal complaint, Sanchez then allegedly grabbed a nearby shovel, swinging it at an apartment building before running from police again.

Officers eventually caught up with Sanchez near the intersection of Alcazar and Trumbull where he was arrested. According to a complaint, officers never found anything related to the sound of the shotgun that was heard in the middle of the incident.

Sanchez is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault on a peace officer and criminal damage to property. He’s pleaded not guilty in the case, however, a court is now evaluating his mental competency. A hearing in the case is scheduled to take place on February 15, 2022.