Man arrested after stolen property, drugs found at home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is behind bars after police say they found stolen property and drugs in his home. Claudio Chavez, 35, was arrested after New Mexico State Police searched his house near Zuni and San Mateo on Thursday, January 30.

They found drugs, nearly 20 guns and more than $11,000. Authorities also found what they believe are stolen drivers licenses, passports, and even a Los Lunas Police officer’s badge.

Chavez’ charges include four counts of trafficking a controlled substance and three counts of possession of stolen property.