ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who wounded four people in a house party shooting two years ago is back behind bars Friday on murder charges. Albuquerque Police took Isaiah Perez into custody Friday night for a shooting back in August, out on the west mesa.

According to witnesses, Perez was at an illegal street racing meet near Double Eagle Airport when he lost a bet on a race. Investigators say he started a fight with the winner of that race, Daniel Garcia, ultimately shooting and killing him.

At the time, Perez had been out of jail less than three months, after taking a plea deal in a 2020 case. In that instance, a fight got out of hand at a south valley home, and Perez started firing, injuring four people.