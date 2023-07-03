ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday, July 3, SWAT officers from the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) arrested a man after being alerted to a bait car activation. The suspect set off a bait car, fired a gun at an APD drone, and attempted to set a fire inside a house.

Officers responded to the bait car activation around Central Avenue and Bridge Boulevard on Monday morning. They then followed the suspect to a residence on Volcano Road in northwest Albuquerque.

The officers were using a drone to monitor the suspect at the home when he began firing gunshots at the drone. The man then tried to light a fire within the residence and shortly before 3 p.m., he was taken into custody by APD.