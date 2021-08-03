Man arrested after robbing Albuquerque bank in July

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing federal charges after investigators say he robbed an Albuquerque bank. A criminal complaint states Carl Gutierrez and an accomplice went to the BBVA bank location on Candelaria on July 15, when the accomplice demanded a teller hand over an undisclosed amount of money.

The two sped off in a gold minivan reportedly owned by Gutierrez. He was eventually arrested. The accomplice was not identified in the complaint.