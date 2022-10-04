RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A SWAT standoff kept neighbors in Rio Rancho up last night. They say Rio Rancho police spent several hours trying to get someone out of a home on Peppoli Lp. in Cabezon. According to a criminal complaint, that person was a man accused of robbing, beating, and then shooting a man and stealing his cell phone.

A neighbor captured video of that suspect coming out with his hands up. He’s been identified as Jeffrey Smith. According to police, he lives at home with his brother, who may have also been involved in the betting. The victim in this case ran to a neighbor’s house for help after the shooting and is expected to recover.