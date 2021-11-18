Man arrested after NMSP says he ran from authorities in stolen SUV

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man is accused of leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen SUV with a teen inside. New Mexico State Police say 29-year-old Trevor Starkey fled from officers and Chaves County deputies this past Sunday.

They say he nearly crashed into a deputy’s patrol vehicle at one point, drove over spike strips, and kept driving. Police say he even pointed a rifle at officers as he fled. Starkey eventually crashed. He was arrested and the 16-year-old passenger was put into CYFD custody.

