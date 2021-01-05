Man arrested after leading NMSP officers on 40-mile chase

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is behind bars after New Mexico State Police say he led officers on a wild chase. New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau agents tried to pull over 24-year-old Angelo Galvan Tuesday morning along I-40 near Tucumcari after reports that he was driving a stolen white Chevrolet pickup.

According to a news release, agents first attempted a traffic stop on I-40 near milepost 311, which Galvan ignored. They say Galvan led the agents on a pursuit west of I-40 for about 40 miles exceeding speeds of 100 miles per hour.

The release also states that during the pursuit, Galvan attempted to run other vehicles off the road and at one point struck the rear of a commercial motor vehicle. NMSP officers later took over the pursuit. Officers managed to pop his tires with spike strips. However, he still didn’t stop, so they performed a pit maneuver.

Galvan was taken into custody and booked into the Guadalupe County Detention Center. According to a release he is being charged for Receiving and Transferring Stolen Vehicle (4th Degree Felony), Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle (4Th Degree Felony), Aggravated Fleeing a Law enforcement officer (4th Degree Felony), and Criminal Damage to property (Misdemeanor).

The NMSP states that no injuries were reported during the incident. They also say the case is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau.

