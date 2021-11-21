Man arrested after incident involving ex-girlfriend, police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is in custody Saturday after allegedly hitting his ex-girlfriend and attacking officers at her apartment. According to a criminal complaint, 23-year-old Miguel Zepeda-Manzanerez called police and told them he was not going to let the woman go and that he had hit her.
Police tried to de-escalate the situation but they say Manzanarez head-butted an officer and when he was taken down, grabbed another officer’s genitals. In total, it took seven officers to get him in handcuffs. He’s charged with four counts of battery on a peace officer, false imprisonment, and battery.