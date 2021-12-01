Man arrested after driving wrong way on Lead Ave., crashing into parked car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was arrested after driving the wrong way on Lead Ave. and trying to get away from police. Albuquerque police say 39-year-old Joseph Jaramillo crashed into a parked car near the intersection of Cedar St. and Lead Ave. Sunday.

According to a criminal complaint, police pulled behind Jaramillo’s silver BMW to help but he soon ran from the crash. Officers caught up with Jaramillo in the area of Lead Ave. and Spruce St. and put him in handcuffs.

The complaint states Jaramillo remained combative with police, even shoulder-checking an officer. Officials say Jaramillo smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. He refused a field sobriety test at the scene of the crash but at the prisoner transport center, submitted two breath samples – both at or above the state’s level for aggravated DUI.

Jaramillo was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence, resisting an officer, and leaving the scene of an accident. He has a pretrial examination set for January 7.