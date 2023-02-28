SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is now behind bars after a deputy-involved shooting with San Juan County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Christopher Delaney, 37, has since been taken into custody following the Feb. 25 shooting.

Court documents say that Christopher Delaney fled from deputies last Saturday, Feb. 25, after they noticed he was driving without a license plate. When authorities tracked down his car, deputies say Delaney shot at them and they returned fire. Delaney was then taken into custody. The names of the officers involved in the shooting have not been released at this time.