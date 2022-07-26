CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis Police have caught and arrested a man accused of shooting another in the chest. Police say 21-year-old Marcus Lewis shot 24-year-old Jesus Navarette on July 18. Navarette was taken to a Lubbock hospital and is in critical condition. Last Thursday.

Lewis was spotted by police, but they lost him after he fled from officers and shot at them from his vehicle. Then on Monday, police located him. Lewis has been accused of shooting the same victim before, but the victim failed to cooperate.