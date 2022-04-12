ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of badly beating an elderly woman at a bus stop Monday is behind bars. James Morrison is accused of punching the woman several times in the face, stealing her purse and running off.

Police were called to the bus stop along Coors near Paseo Del Norte. A woman said she saw Morrison beating the elderly woman and ran after him. Police say the woman caught up to Morrison and pulled out a gun. Morrison then dropped the purse and continued running. Police were later able to arrest him. He is being charged with robbery.