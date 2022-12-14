SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man has been arrested after a SWAT situation with Santa Fe police. Authorities said the SWAT callout lasted hours.

On Monday, Raymond Lopez, 28, was arrested after barricading himself inside a home on the 1200 block of Cerro Gordo.

This was after police got a call about a possible domestic disturbance involving a firearm at the home. The SWAT Team was called out, and Lopez was taken into custody after two hours.

He’s now charged with resisting or obstructing an officer. Lopez was also arrested on two outstanding warrants for breaking and entering and negligent use of a firearm.