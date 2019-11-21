Man allegedly threatens gas station patrons with rock

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A southeast Albuquerque gas station was terrorized by a man swinging a rock Wednesday morning.

In the early morning hours of November 20, customers of the Speedway gas station at Central and Eubank were allegedly threatened by 20-year-old Jarvis Delgarito. According to the criminal complaint, multiple witnesses stated Delgarito was carrying a “softball-sized rock” as he walked around the property.

Delgarito grabbed the rock after employee Allen Morley asked him to leave the gas station. When Delgarito raised the rock to possibly strike, Morley ran into the store and held the door closed so Delgarito couldn’t enter.

Jarvis Delgarito was eventually caught behind a nearby Walgreens and due to his erratic behavior, put in the backseat of a patrol car. When an officer asked for his name, Delgarito spat at him.

Delgarito was eventually booked into MDC after a brief stop at Kaseman Hosptial to be evaluated. He is charged with battery on a peace officer and criminal damage to property. He has a previous property damage charge as well as one for disorderly conduct.