Man allegedly kidnaps daughter at gunpoint

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping his daughter at gunpoint. According to the criminal complaint, Jeremiah Maria pulled a gun on his wife before kidnapping their daughter and stealing his wife’s car.

Story continues below

Police were interviewing people outside of Jeremiah’s apartment when he pulled up in the stolen car with the child inside. When they searched the vehicle, they found a handgun and a bag of meth.

Jeremiah is currently facing multiple charges including child abuse, possession, and auto theft.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES