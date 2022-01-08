Man allegedly kidnaps daughter at gunpoint

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping his daughter at gunpoint. According to the criminal complaint, Jeremiah Maria pulled a gun on his wife before kidnapping their daughter and stealing his wife’s car.
Police were interviewing people outside of Jeremiah’s apartment when he pulled up in the stolen car with the child inside. When they searched the vehicle, they found a handgun and a bag of meth.
Jeremiah is currently facing multiple charges including child abuse, possession, and auto theft.