Man allegedly impersonates deputy while speaking with police officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of pretending to be a deputy remains behind bars. According to a criminal complaint, an undercover officer was walking to a city-owned vehicle in downtown Albuquerque on Saturday when he was approached by a man.

The officer says 46-year-old Daniel Mitchem put his hand on a camouflage gun that was on his waistband and said, “I’m with the sheriff’s department”. The officer said he was with the Albuquerque Police Department and Mitchem reportedly drove off in a car.

Mitchem, who’s a convicted felon, was later arrested for having drugs and a stolen gun.

