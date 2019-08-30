Man allegedly exposed himself, touched young girls, at apartment complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of girls say a man inappropriately touched them and himself while they were trying to sell lemonade at their apartment complex.

“It’s really creepy and I’m just concerned about the kids around here because things like that shouldn’t happen,” says Ashley Luna.

Luna lives near the apartment complex on Bluewater and 90th. As a young mother, she says what happened there Thursday night was unacceptable.

“I would be so angry. I don’t really know. I would call the cops and hopefully he would be dealt with,” she says.

Police say they got a call from a Good Samaritan after a group of three girls complained about a man showing his private parts and touching their legs. The girls were all under the age of 13, according to police, and had a lemonade stand inside the complex.

According to the complaint, Matthew Stevens walked up to the stand and asked for lemonade. At that point, police say he touched two of the girls on their legs, but one of the girls pushed him away.

Stevens also pulled out his genitals and started to touch himself in front of the girls.

“You’re disgusting, and how could you do that to children?” says Luna.

Officers eventually caught up with Stevens at a nearby Jack-In-The-Box where he denied doing anything wrong. He even gave officers three fake names.

“I wouldn’t think something like that would happen around here. It’s a little scary,” Luna says.

Court records show this isn’t Stevens’ first time being accused of something like this. In July 2016, he was arrested for indecent exposure after police say he exposed himself to a 15-year-old at an apartment complex near Central and Coors.

He ended up pleading guilty to disorderly conduct and did 41 days in jail.

The District Attorney’s Office says if Stevens is convicted on this most recent case, they will seek to have him register as a sex offender.

Stevens lives more than a mile away from that apartment complex where the girls were selling lemonade.