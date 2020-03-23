Man allegedly drives wrong way on I-25 while drunk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say an Albuquerque man drove the wrong way on the freeway while drunk.

According to a criminal complaint, on Saturday, 32-year-old Anthony Aragon was driving north in the southbound lanes of I-25 at Rio Bravo. Police eventually stopped him at Jefferson where he told officers, “I figured I came this far, I might as well keep going”.

Officers say Aragon tested at more than double the legal limit. Online records show this is the third time he’s been arrested for DWI.