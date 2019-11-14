Man allegedly damages apartment building, attacks tenant with axe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man reportedly broke into an Albuquerque apartment building early Wednesday morning, wielding an axe.

Shortly after midnight, 55-year-old David Bowne allegedly broke two large panes of glass at the One Central apartments in downtown Albuquerque, giving him entry into the building. Once inside, Bowne pulled the fire alarm.

According to the criminal complaint, as tenant James Grieco was leaving his apartment, he encountered Bowne holding what appeared to be a large hiking-style ice axe. Bowne reportedly ran towards Grieco with the axe above his head. The security officer on duty was able to apprehend Bowne and put him in handcuffs.

Bowne stated he believed he was trying to get away from an unknown man chasing him. Bowne also claimed it was possible he had been drugged.

Building Manager David Stroud was on scene to assess the damage. A second-floor wall, fire alarm, along with the windows were all vandalized, adding up to over $3,000 in damages.

Bowne was charged with breaking and entering, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal damage to property.