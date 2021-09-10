Man acquitted in 2017 murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury has acquitted a man accused of fatally shooting a woman after a break-in. Investigators said in 2017, Morgan Quarles III and another man went to a home to pick up a car and force their way in.

When Janet Medina refused to hand over the keys, police said Quarles shot Medina in the street and killed her. Quarles was charged with first-degree murder but after an eight-day trial, the jury found him not guilty.

