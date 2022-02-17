ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of using a state car to rip out an ATM machine is now behind bars. Twenty-six-year-old Ryan Chavez was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Thursday for doing this at least twice. In the last case, it was Jan. 30.
Police say Chavez stole a car from the New Mexico state engineer’s office with the state of New Mexico logo on the side. They say he used it to try to rip an ATM from the US Bank at Juan Tabo and Comanche.