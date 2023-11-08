ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jason Roper, accused of using his nephew to help him rob several stores in Albuquerque, will now see his case in federal court. Police said Roper robbed several Ross stores around Albuquerque with the help of his 12-year-old nephew in 2022.

Roper was facing several charges including armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed at the state level. Those charges have now gone to federal court.

Back in 2010, Roper pled guilty to robbing the Bank of Albuquerque on Coors the year before with a gun. He was sentenced to just less than 12 years in prison with five years of supervised release. Before that, Roper had served 11 years in state prison for a crime that involved a firearm.