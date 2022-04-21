ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant is out for the arrest of a man accused of using his child in a robbery. According to the criminal complaint, a woman – later identified as Leezul Ogaldez – went into the Walmart at Coors and I-40 with the child.

When they tried to leave, they were stopped. Police say 29-year-old Frank Romero walked in and pointed a gun at employees. Police say they got away but Romero crashed at Central and Atrisco.

Police say Romero swerved to miss another car when the crash happened. They say Romero took off running, leaving the child behind. Both Romero and Ogaldez are facing armed robbery charges. Romero is also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, child abuse, and leaving the scene.